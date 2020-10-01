Horry County police seize meth, heroin and fentanyl from home, two arrested

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Two people remind behind bars after officers found meth, fentanyl and heroin at a home in Horry County last month, according to police.
The Horry County Police Department said officers responded to Tibton Circle on Sept. 25 in connection to a person who was wanted out of Virginia. Officers later found enough evidence to conduct a search warrant.
According to HCPD, detectives later found approximately 26 grams of methamphetamine, 326 grams of heroin and fentanyl, 58 pills of methadone, a Ruger FN 5.7 semi-automatic handgun as well as $731 in cash.
Police said James Schiavone and Natalja Semenjuk were taken into custody in connection with the items found. Each face drug and fugitive charges, as well as two counts of unlawful neglect of a child. Semenjuk was additionally charged with giving false information to law enforcement.
Online records show both are being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.