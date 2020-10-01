Guns, drugs seized during busts in Marion County; two arrested

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people are facing drug charges after narcotics and drugs were seized during two separate busts this week in Marion County.
According to information from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s combined drug unit executed a search warrant on a home on Middleton Street in Marion following an investigation and numerous residents' complaints.
Cocaine base, an AR-15 rifle, and a MAC-11 style submachine gun were seized during the search, according to law enforcement. Vincent Waldon, 18, was arrested and charged with distribution of cocaine base, a press release stated. Following the search warrant, he was also charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine base.
The drug unit served another search warrant on a residence on Grady Road in Mullins following an investigation and citizens' complaints, according to the sheriff’s office. An AR-15 rifle, a .22 caliber revolver, ammo and drug paraphernalia were seized during the search, authorities said.
Robert Anton Warren, 25, was arrested and charged with two counts of distribution of heroin.
“Yesterday my deputies took the next step in recapturing our streets. Upon receiving numerous complaints from citizens and calls of increased gang activity, my deputies executed a plan to shut down a well-known drug operation,” Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.