Georgia man charged in connection with deadly hit-and-run crash in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Georgia man has been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened last month in the Carolina Forest area.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, 26-year-old Michael Davis, of Junction City, Ga., is charged with hit and run in an accident resulting in death.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Davis was booked into jail just after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Bail has not been set and he remains incarcerated as of Thursday morning.
On Sept. 5, first responders were called to Blackberry Lane in Carolina Forest after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The man, identified as 30-year-old Alexander Baum, later died from his injuries, according to authorities.
A truck and trailer involved in the crash, as well as several people inside the vehicle, were captured on surveillance video across Horry County before and after the collision, law enforcement said.
The investigation remains ongoing and other arrests and charges are possible.
Anyone with information is asked to call the HCPD at (843) 915-8477.
