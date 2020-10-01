Florence Police seek man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.
According to a press release, Deshaun Cade has warrants for first-degree burglary, grand larceny under $10,000 and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
The grand larceny and assault charges are in connection to an incident that happened on Aug. 7, 2019. Cade reportedly hit the victim with a metal pipe during an argument and fled the scene in the victim’s car.
Police said the burglary charge stems from an incident in the 400 block of Warley Street on Aug. 31. Cade allegedly entered a home and stole electronics and a firearm.
Cade is also wanted for questioning for multiple burglaries in neighborhoods around the Timrod Park area, according to the release.
If you have any information on Cade’s whereabouts, call Florence police at 843-665-3191
