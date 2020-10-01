FIRST ALERT: Cool and tranquil Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Clear skies and cooler weather will stick around from Friday through the weekend.
A cold front will quietly drop through the area tonight. The front will not bring any rain to the region, but will help to reinforce the cool and dry weather already in place.
Tonight will see clear skies and temperatures dropping into the upper 50s inland and to near 60 along the Grand Strand.
Friday will see slightly cooler afternoon temperatures behind the front. Readings will climb into the lower 70s with bright sunshine and no humidity. Northwesterly breezes will be a bit gusty at times.
The weekend will more of the same with daytime temperatures both Saturday and Sunday climbing into the lower 70s.
Our only rain chance over the next seven days comes from a weak low pressure system off shore on Sunday. As of now, the track keeps most of the moisture off the Grand Strand and out over the Atlantic. Regardless, cloud cover will increase on Sunday and an sprinkle or light shower will be possible Sunday afternoon.
