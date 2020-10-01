FIRST ALERT: Calm weather with fall temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s a cooler start to the day as you head out this morning for the first day of October. We’re starting off the day in the mid-upper 50s with comfortable, calm and clear conditions for the day ahead.
Today will be sunny and mild with a few breezy winds at times today. Winds will be out of the south today ahead of a rather weak cold front tonight. Afternoon temperatures will be a few degrees warmer today with highs in the upper 70s thanks to the southerly winds.
That weak front will bring a reinforcing shot of cool weather as we head into the end of the week and into the weekend. Our temperatures will cool back down into the lower 70s for highs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Overnight temperatures will drop well into the 50s on Friday night with some isolated spots of upper 40s possible in the Pee Dee Saturday morning.
Our only rain chance over the next seven days comes from a low pressure system off shore on Sunday. As of now, the track keeps most of the moisture off the Grand Strand and out over the Atlantic. Regardless, cloud cover will increase on Sunday and an isolated shower chance cannot be ruled out for Sunday. No significant rainfall is expected and most of us look to stay dry at this time.
