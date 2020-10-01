Reporting delay for COVID-19 cases in S.C. continue; over 200 additional cases announced

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Thursday 229 new cases of COVID-19, and 20 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 143,787 and those who have died to 3,203, officials said.
In Horry County, there were 12 additional COVID-19 and two new deaths. A breakdown of new cases can be found here, while new deaths can be found here.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Wednesday statewide was 1,693 and the percent positive was 13.5%.
DHEC previously noted the low number of cases reported is due to a temporary reporting delay of electronic lab results. The agency added it is making improvements to its internal database to track results of COVID-19 tests and tests for other diseases.
Of South Carolina’s 10,041 inpatient hospital beds, 8,168 are in use for a 81.55% utilization rate, according to DHEC. There are 709 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of that number, 172 are in ICU and 91 are ventilated.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Currently, there are 175 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31 and there are 282 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state, according to DHEC. To find a testing clinic or event near you, click here.
