Coroner: Foul play not suspected in death of man found in Myrtle Beach pond

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man whose body was found in a Myrtle Beach pond earlier this week.
According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Christopher Dontell, the man was identified as 50-year-old Gregory Scott Hunsucker, of Myrtle Beach.
An autopsy was conducted Wednesday and foul play is not suspected in the man’s death, Dontell said.
The body was discovered Tuesday in a pond in the 6500 block of Hawthorne Lane in Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach police continue to investigate.
