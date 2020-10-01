Coroner: Foul play not suspected in death of man found in Myrtle Beach pond

Coroner: Foul play not suspected in death of man found in Myrtle Beach pond
A body was found in a pond in Myrtle Beach on Tuesday. (Source: Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff | October 1, 2020 at 11:07 AM EDT - Updated October 1 at 11:10 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man whose body was found in a Myrtle Beach pond earlier this week.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Christopher Dontell, the man was identified as 50-year-old Gregory Scott Hunsucker, of Myrtle Beach.

An autopsy was conducted Wednesday and foul play is not suspected in the man’s death, Dontell said.

The body was discovered Tuesday in a pond in the 6500 block of Hawthorne Lane in Myrtle Beach. Myrtle Beach police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.