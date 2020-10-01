Coastal Carolina women’s basketball Sun Belt Conference slate announced

NEW ORLEANS – In the 2020-21 women’s basketball schedule released by the Sun Belt Conference today, Coastal Carolina will play a 16-game conference schedule. The Chanticleers will play nine games at home in the HTC Center and seven contests on the road.
Coastal Carolina head coach Jaida Williams and her Chanticleers will open Sun Belt Conference play on the road in Georgia. The Chanticleers will play at Georgia Southern on Dec. 31 and then start the new year at Georgia State (Jan. 2).
The first conference home game for the Chanticleers will tip-off on Jan. 7 when Coastal Carolina host ULM. Two days later, the Chants will then host Louisiana (Jan. 9).
Coastal Carolina will then travel to Arkansas for a two-game road trip against Little Rock (Jan. 14) and Arkansas State (Jan. 16) before returning home for games against Troy (Jan. 21) and South Alabama (Jan. 23).
Following a road game at Appalachian State (Jan. 30), Coastal will return to the HTC Center for its longest conference homestand of the season. The Chants will host Texas State (Feb. 4), UT Arlington (Feb. 6), and Appalachian State (Feb. 13) during the three-game stretch.
CCU will then return to the road for a pair of games in Alabama against South Alabama (Feb. 18) and Troy (Feb. 20) before closing out the regular season with a pair of home games against Georgia State (Feb. 25) and Georgia Southern (Feb. 27).
The 2021 Sun Belt Conference Women’s Basketball Championship will be played March 5-8 in Pensacola, Fla., at the Pensacola Bay Center and Hartsell Arena on the campus of Pensacola State College.
Coastal Carolina is coming off of a 2019-20 season that saw the Chanticleers set a program record for victories with a 25-4 overall record. The Chants placed second in the Sun Belt regular-season standings with a 15-3 conference record.
The non-conference games, as well as the times of each contest, will be released at a later date.
