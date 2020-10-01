Coastal Carolina University transforming its College of Education

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University is restructuring its College of Education.
Effective July 1, 2021, the College of Education will become the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences and Education.
The timing of the restructuring comes as Ed Jadallah, who has served as the school’s dean for the past 10 years, plans to step down at the end of this academic year.
CCU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Daniel Ennis, said the new dean will help play a large role in the transformation process of the college.
“Its new to our faculty and will take us months for us to work through the questions of how this will work,” Ennis said. “That’s what we’re starting on now. We’re going to be hiring a new Dean and that person will have great influence on the culture and practice of the college. One of the good things about CCU is we’re used to collaboration; we’re just doing this at a higher level.”
The college will include undergraduate programs such as anthropology, early childhood education, political science, sociology and special education.
The college will include undergraduate programs such as anthropology, early childhood education, political science, sociology and special education.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.