City of Myrtle Beach discusses program to incentivize employees to live in city limits

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A new program could be coming to the City of Myrtle Beach to help city employees buy homes within city limits.
City Manager John Pedersen presented the plan before the city council on Thursday, recognizing many city employees live outside of city limits. Some council members said they would be in favor of providing the option to city workers.
“It would bring the employees to live in the city, rather than in the county," said council member John Krajc "And a lot of the workforce currently lives outside of the city partly because of increased housing costs, once you get into the city the average housing costs are higher.”
The City Employee Residency Assistance Program would help city employees pay for mortgages if they move inside city limits. Krajc said it wouldn’t be funded by taxes, instead, anytime a developer builds something costing over $100,000 in city limits they’ll have to pay into the workforce housing fund.
The money from the fund will go into these second mortgages for employees looking to settle down in city limits. If an employee wanted to be a part of the program, they would choose a target amount they would like to save for a down payment, as well as a target date to achieve their goal.
When the employee is halfway to the goal, the city matches it dollar-for-dollar, with the match also secured by a second mortgage. Every year the employee stays employed by the city and stays in the home, the mortgage is reduced by a fifth. Under the program, the second mortgage would be paid off after five years.
Krajc said while this is something the council has to vote on in the future, he said he’s excited about what it could do for employees and the city.
“There’s a potential to wrap this back into downtown," he said. “The Downtown Master Plan is a big part of what we’re doing as a council right now and there’s an opportunity to actually incentivize further employees who are willing to move into targeted areas that we decide as council such as downtown."
Krajc added the move could not only bring talent into the city workforce, but also help businesses in city limits and bring in more tax revenue.
“This will pay us back in dividends long term because people shop where they live," he said. "So they’re going to be shopping at local grocery stores, eating at local restaurants, verses those dollars going into the county they’ll come back into the city.”
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.