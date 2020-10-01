CCU tasked with stopping high-powered Arkansas State offense

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina football team is less than 48 hours away from hitting the ‘Surf Turf’ in arguably its most important home contest of the season.
The Arkansas State Red Wolves come to Conway this weekend with an eagerness to get back on the field. The team hasn’t played since September 12 when they defeated Big 12 member Kansas State. Matchups against Tulsa and Central Arkansas were both postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases among the team.
“I know they haven’t played in a couple of weeks so the urgency to get back on the field and play another team in the conference, I know they’re going to want to,” said CCU tight end Isaiah Likely.
The Red Wolves have been one of the Sun Belt’s premiere teams in recent years and boast one of the top offenses in the conference. Arkansas State is currently ranked first in the Sun Belt in passing offense and second in total offense.
WMBF News spoke with Coastal during the week and the team knows it will have its hands full come this weekend.
“They do a lot of different stuff and they do it pretty well, it’s what they’ve been doing," said CCU defensive lineman CJ Brewer. "We’re not really worried about how good they do it, our main focus is to just stop it.”
“We can’t let their receivers get us in one on ones and take advantage of some matchups and some mismatches," said CCU head football coach Jamey Chadwell. "We’ve got to figure out different ways to try to confuse the quarterback and roll coverages which are all the different things that you’ve got to do to try and take away their best player which is a challenge.”
