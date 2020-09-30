Coroner’s office: Three-year-old girl dies following shooting at Conway home

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A shooting at a home in Conway has taken the life of a three-year-old girl, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said Bailey Simmons died from injuries she sustained in a shooting on Monday along Suggs Street. An autopsy on the little girl will be done later this week, Willard added.
Willard said her mother Tasjunique Graham also died in the shooting.
Officers were called to Suggs Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday for a shots fired call.
Graham was found dead at the scene and the little girl was rushed to the hospital where she later died.
The Conway Police Department is working alongside Horry County police, Myrtle Beach police and the FBI to try and figure out what led up to the shooting and who pulled the trigger.
At this point, police have not named a suspect in the case and no one has been arrested.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Conway police at 843-248-1790.
