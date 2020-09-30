This is Carolina: Florence man shows the value of a coin ahead of Pee Dee coin show

“There was one really, really rare coin I needed for my penny book. It was made in 1909 and was made in San Francisco. Even back then - in the late 60s, early 70s - that was a $300 coin," Patton said. "I cut grass and I sold peanuts, washed cars and I did all these things young kids do to make money, and I bought that coin for $300. My daddy thought I lost my cotton pickin' mind! He said, ‘Son, what are you doing?’ I kept it for a while and sold it for $350. He said, ‘Well, I guess you know what you’re doing!’”