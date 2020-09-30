Ten Oaks Middle School welcomes back additional virtual transfers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One Horry County middle school is welcoming back more virtual students who requested a transfer to the brick-and-mortar learning environment.
Ten Oaks Middle School Principal Benjamin Prince says 74 students are returning to the classroom Wednesday morning.
The moves comes two days after the school welcomed back Group A students who requested a transfer.
“We spent time giving them a tour, going through the expectations we had in place. Again, going through the social distancing and mask requirements, and then they have good examples through the building because our students who have been here since day one have done a great job of following those procedures we have in place,” Prince said.
The school did not have to pull teachers out of virtual learning to teach in the classroom, according to Prince.
Horry County Schools confirmed this week all 3,031 virtual students that requested a transfer to the brick-and-mortar learning environment were approved.
