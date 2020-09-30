S.C. voter registration deadline fast approaching

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Whether you plan to vote in the 2020 presidential election by mail, in-person or online, the deadlines to register are fast approaching.
The in-person registration deadline is Friday, Oct. 2, while the deadline to vote online or via fax is Sunday, Oct. 4.
Mail-in votes, however, must be postmarked by Monday, Oct. 5.
Horry County Voters Registration and Elections Director Sandy Martin said the easiest way to register is online because it comes directly to the elections office.
To vote online, you can go to scvotes.gov and complete the application.
If you plan to submit your application in-person, Martin said you can either go to their office in Conway, any library or chamber of commerce office.
“Once you register and once we get it processed, you’ll get a voting card in the mail that gives you the precinct where you’ll vote at, and also the districts that you are eligible to vote in," she said.
According to SCVotes.gov, South Carolina law requires you to first register to vote at least 30 days prior to any election.
There are several requirements to register to vote in South Carolina:
- Must be a United States citizen
- Must be at least 18 years old on or before the next election
- Must be a resident of South Carolina in the county and precinct in which you are registering
- Not be under a court order declaring you mentally incompetent
- Not be confined in any public prison resulting from a conviction of a crime
- Have never been convicted of a felony or offense against the election laws or if previously convicted, have served the entire sentence, including probation or parole, or have received a pardon for the conviction.
South Carolinians have to register with the address where they live. Also, one doesn’t have to register by a political party.
“You can go online to SCVotes.gov and make sure that you are registered. Once you are registered, it’s permanent as long as you vote regularly and keep your address updated," Martin said.
