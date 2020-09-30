Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle Tuesday night.
According to information from the Florence Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of West Lucas Street at 8:10 p.m. after getting reports of a pedestrian being struck.
The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS with serious injuries, police said.
Members of the FPD’s traffic unit was called to the scene to investigate the collision. No charges have been filed at this time, police said.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.