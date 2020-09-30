McMaster, Darlington Raceway to make ‘major announcement’ Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, along with NASCAR and Darlington Raceway officials, are set to make a ‘major announcement’ Wednesday morning, the governor’s office said.
McMaster will be joined by NASCAR Executive Vice Chair Lesa Kennedy and Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp.
The press conference will be held at the Governor’s Mansion in Columbia. It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
