McMaster, Darlington Raceway to make ‘major announcement’ Wednesday

McMaster, Darlington Raceway to make ‘major announcement’ Wednesday
Cars approach the starting line in front of empty stands to start the NASCAR Cup Series auto race Sunday, May 17, 2020, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Source: Brynn Anderson)
By WMBF News Staff | September 30, 2020 at 7:54 AM EDT - Updated September 30 at 8:39 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, along with NASCAR and Darlington Raceway officials, are set to make a ‘major announcement’ Wednesday morning, the governor’s office said.

McMaster will be joined by NASCAR Executive Vice Chair Lesa Kennedy and Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp.

The press conference will be held at the Governor’s Mansion in Columbia. It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here to watch the press conference live

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.