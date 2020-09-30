Longtime Myrtle Beach city employee, former firefighter retires as part of COVID-19 budget cuts

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach confirmed Tuesday that 45 city employees, across all departments, will go into early retirement due to the city’s tightening budget.
Of those retiring, 35 were voluntary. But because that wasn’t enough to achieve the target savings. So the city ended up offering early retirement to 10 more employees, but the separation was not voluntary.
Bruce Arnel, former city emergency manager of the city of Myrtle Beach was one of the voluntary retirees.
“So 29 years ago I started my journey here with the city of Myrtle Beach. I have mixed emotions today. Obviously, I’m sad that I’m leaving but I’m excited about the future and the next chapter of my life,” Arnel said.
After being honorably discharged from the Air Force, Arnel said he wanted to take the next step in his life as a firefighter for the city of Myrtle Beach.
Before long he went on to become the fire marshal, and after that, the city’s first full-time emergency management director.
But on Wednesday, after a retirement ceremony at Fire Station Number 4, Arnel took his next step. This time away from a life in public service.
“I think I’ve laid a good groundwork for future directors that’s been my goal all along. Just to leave a path,” Arnel said.
Arnel said, for him, this is all part of his plan, and he is excited about his next steps in life.
“This was all part of my plan. This wasn’t anything that was no ulterior motives here or anything.”
He said his career with the city has been rewarding, saying he has too many memories to even recount and he is proud of all the city has accomplished.
“Growth of this city is a fond memory. Because we’ve seen it grow from a summer destination to an annual destination. So, there’s a lot going on and there’s a lot that will continue to go on,” he added.
The city spokesperson said with the 45 employees taking the early retirement incentive, the city will save over $1 million through the next fiscal year.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.