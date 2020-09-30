Horry County school leader says information about a ‘special board meeting’ is inaccurate

“I would like to take my school board chairman hat off and put on my grandfather hat," Richardson said. "I have two grandsons in the Horry County schools. I’m just like everyone else, I’m concerned about what’s going on with them and their education. But when I put my chairman hat back on, now I’ve got 45,000 kids I have to be concerned with. I’m not going to lie, I want the kids back in school. My only thing is I want to do it the safest way I can.”