Florence Police seek person of interest in robbery, assault at Family Dollar

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Florence are investigating a reported robbery and assault at Family Dollar.
According to a press release from Florence police, the incident happened Tuesday at the store on W. Palmetto Street.
Police said the suspect brought items to the register, jumped over the counter, and assaulted the clerk.
The suspect then reportedly took money from the register before fleeing the scene.
According to police, the suspect is believed to be the same person who stole money from the cash register at a Dollar General store on N. Cashua Drive on Sept. 27.
In both incidents, the suspect did not display a weapon and no injuries were reported, police said.
The person pictured above is considered a person of interest in the cases.
If you have any information, call Florence police at 843-665-3191.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.