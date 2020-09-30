FIRST ALERT: Cooler temperatures provide fall weather pattern

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - That strong cold front has pushed through and our temperatures are cooler as you step out the door this morning. We’re waking up to temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s with clouds still sticking around. Clouds will quickly decrease today giving way to sunshine and dry weather.
If you have plans for the next several days, you picked a great part of the week. Highs today will be in the low-mid 70s with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. We will see our temperatures briefly increase on Thursday into the upper 70s ahead of another weak cold front.
That cold front will keep us dry but deliver another round of cooler weather for the end of the week and into the weekend. This emphasizes the cool fall-like weather for those weekend plans! Highs on Friday will fall back down into the lower 70s with overnight lows dropping into the upper 40s to lower 50s Friday night and into Saturday morning.
The quiet fall weather will continue through the end of the week and into the weekend with daytime temperatures in the 70s and overnight temperatures in the 50s.
We are keeping an eye on a weak area of low pressure off shore for Sunday evening but at this point, a slight 20% chance of rain is all it brings. For now, I do think most of us stay dry.
