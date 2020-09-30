FEMA grants extension on Surfside Beach pier construction project

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - FEMA has granted an extension for the Town of Surfside Beach to complete its pier reconstruction project, according to Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer.
“It is imperative that we move forward to start construction,” he wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “We are currently having the contract written for the construction. This will probably be completed by next week.”
FEMA’s grant was extended until June 30, 2021, and the town will have to file for another extension if needed, Hellyer said.
Last week, Surfside Beach Town Council was informed the original FEMA date was Oct. 10, meaning the project would have to be completed by then to receive over $9 million in funding. Councilmembers said they were under the impression that construction only had to start before that date to receive the FEMA funds.
Hellyer said the council will also need to finalize negotiations with Atlantic Restaraunt Group, who leases the pier. A public hearing on that lease is scheduled for Oct. 13.
Earlier this month, the town awarded the construction project to Consensus Construction. The total project is estimated to cost around $14.6 million to rebuild the pier that was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
