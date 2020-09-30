Fallen Marion County deputy inducted into S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A Marion County deputy who lost his life in the line of duty was inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame Wednesday.
Cpl. Michael Latu died in a car accident in his patrol vehicle in December 2019.
During the ceremony Wednesday, Latu was honored along with multiple other law enforcement officers.
Latu was a dedicated public servant who was honored as 2018 Patrolman of the Year by upper management at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and 2018 Deputy of the Year by his peers.
Latu’s family was at Wednesday’s induction ceremony, where they accepted a gift from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.
Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace was also at the ceremony. He hung a plaque on the wall among other fallen South Carolina law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.
