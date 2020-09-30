Dining With Dockery: The Boathouse

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In the third episode of Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to popular spot right along the Intracoastal Waterway!
The Boathouse is located right off Fantasy Harbour Boulevard and offers a perfect view of the waterway and great food.
The menu features delicious food, in-house craft brew, extraordinary live music and pure fun for all ages here in Myrtle Beach. Since 2005, the Boathouse has been offering everything along with a scenic view. No matter if it’s the “big game”, the concert or even the food alone, you have to try this place out. Come out and try the outdoor seating on the perfect night and have a few drinks with friends!
Their menu offers a variety of appetizers, salads, handheld items and great baskets for everyone to enjoy. Andrew’s favorite are the blackened shrimp nachos and the Duck BLT. You can’t go wrong with either!
You can also visit the website for more information, hours and a look at the menu for yourself.
