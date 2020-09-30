DHEC: Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases in S.C., 21 additional deaths confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 197 new cases of COVID-19, and 21 additional deaths.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 143,623 and those who have died to 4,319, officials said.
DHEC added the low number of cases reported Wednesday is due to a temporary reporting delay of electronic lab results. The agency added it is making improvements to its internal database to track results of COVID-19 tests and tests for other diseases.
DHEC also said another update on the process would be coming Thursday.
In Horry County, there have been 9,940 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic and 183 deaths. The county saw 10 new cases Wednesday, according to health officials.
The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Tuesday statewide was 1,252 and the percent positive was 15.7%.
Hospitals in South Carolina report their daily updates to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click here for more information.
For the latest information related to COVID-19 visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
