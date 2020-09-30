Crash with injuries closes lanes on Highway 544 in Conway, police say

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A motorcycle versus car crash has closed beach-bound lanes of Highway 544 in Conway, according to officials.
The Conway Police Department said officers were on the scene of the crash at around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Police said it happened at 702 Highway 544, which is near the Coastal Carolina University campus.
CPD said injuries have been reported, but no other details were immediately available. Drivers are also being asked to avoid the area.
The Conway Fire Department is also on the scene.
