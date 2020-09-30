Coroner names woman killed in Conway shooting; child in critical condition

Coroner names woman killed in Conway shooting; child in critical condition
The Horry County Coroner’s Office has named the woman killed in a shooting Monday night in Conway. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | September 30, 2020 at 4:48 AM EDT - Updated September 30 at 4:52 AM

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has named the woman killed in a shooting Monday night in Conway.

Deputy Coroner Christopher Dontell identified the woman as Tasjunique Graham, 23, of Conway.

Graham was pronounced dead on scene, Dontell added.

RELATED STORY: ‘Heinous crime’: Conway police plead for information after woman killed, 3-year-old hurt in shooting

According to Conway police, the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Suggs Street.

Authorities said a 3-year-old child was also injured and is in critical condition at a local hospital.

No suspect information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing. A representative from the FBI Columbia Office said they are providing technical support.

If you have any information, call Conway police at (843) 248-1790.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.