Cooper: State moving into Phase 3 Friday; bars can reopen with outside seating only

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina is moving into Phase 3 beginning Friday, Oct. 2 at 5 p.m., Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday.
Among the changes are:
- Bars may operate outdoors only at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.
- Outdoor amusement parks may open at 30% occupancy.
- Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 may operate with 7% occupancy for spectators with other safety protocols. Smaller outdoor entertainment venues may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity or 100 guests, whichever is less.
- Movie theaters and conference centers may open indoor spaces to 30% of capacity, or 100 seated guests, whichever is less. Those numbers pertain to each screen at a movie theater.
- The limits on mass gatherings will remain at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors. The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales for in-person consumption in locations such as restaurants and outdoor bars will be extended.
“Phase 3 continues our state’s dimmer switch approach to easing restrictions, and it will be effective through Friday, October 23,” Cooper said. “I believe that North Carolina can do this safely. But so I am clear, every gathering carries the risk of spreading this disease. Being safe means being smart and making sure others around you are doing the same.”
The new executive order can be seen below:
