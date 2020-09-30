Coastal Carolina Football announces future dates with Liberty

CONWAY, S.C. - The Coastal Carolina University Department of Athletics is excited to announce the signing of more future dates with former Big South rival Liberty, extending the series to the 2029 season.
Coastal, who will host Liberty this season on Saturday, Dec. 5 at Brooks Stadium as part of the 2020 revised schedule, already had the Flames on the 2023 and 2024 schedules. CCU is set to host Liberty in 2023 while returning the contest at Liberty in 2024.
“We are pleased to extend our series and rivalry with Liberty throughout the next decade,” commented director of athletics Matt Hogue. “Both our institutions have elevated their respective programs on the national level and we look forward to officially rekindling the game this December.”
The two universities have extended the series to include three more contests over the 2027, 2028, and 2029 seasons.
The Chanticleers will host Liberty in 2027 before venturing north to take on the Flames in Lynchburg, Va. in both 2028 and 2029.
This year’s non-conference contest between the two teams will be the 15th meeting on the gridiron. The overall series is tied at 7-7 with Coastal having come out on top with a 42-7 home win over the Flames in the two team’s last matchup on Nov. 17, 2016.
Coastal vs. Liberty Future Dates
Sept. 9, 2023 – at Coastal Carolina
Aug. 31, 2024 – at Liberty
Sept. 18, 2027 – at Coastal Carolina
Oct. 14, 2028 – at Liberty
Sept. 29, 2029 – at Liberty
To see Coastal’s future non-conference schedules, click here.
