City of Myrtle Beach extends face mask ordinance through October

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach will continue to require the use of face masks in certain public spaces, at least until the end of October.
Myrtle Beach City Manager John Pedersen extended the executive order on Wednesday that requires residents and visitors to wear a cloth face mask at retail and food service establishments, as well as in public spaces at overnight accommodations and other enclosed spaces.
The existing order was set to expire on Wednesday but has now been extended through Oct. 30. Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune also extended the city’s emergency declaration through that date.
Mark Kruea, city of Myrtle Beach spokesperson, said that officials can continue to extend both the mask mandate and emergency declaration beyond October, if needed.
There are exemptions to the mask requirement, including those who are on the beach, when walking, doing physical activity, when you’re in the car, if you have a medical condition that does allow you to wear a mask and in an open area when social distancing can be done.
Those who fail to wear a mask when it’s required could face a fine up to $100.
