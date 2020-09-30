City of Marion names new police chief

MARION, SC (WMBF) - The City of Marion has named a new chief of police, according to the city’s mayor.
Mayor Ashely Brady said the city wills wear in Keith Parks during a ceremony at the Marion Opera House on Thursday. Parks will take over after former chief Tony Flowers resigned earlier this year.
According to the mayor, Parks is new to the area and is originally from Lexington. Brady added the new chief has previously served with several agencies throughout the state and was a chief in two smaller towns.
Brady also Parks started Monday and thinks the new chief will bring “a lot of experience and knowledge” in his new role.
Tomorrow’s swearing-in ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m.
