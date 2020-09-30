CCU looking ahead to Sun Belt opener against Arkansas State

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s once again game week for CCU, but the stakes are a little higher from here on out as the Chants begin Sun Belt play on Saturday.
Since joining the conference in 2017, Coastal has gone just 2-6 each season against other Sun Belt foes. Despite the struggles, the team feels they’re starting to close the gap between them and some of the league’s premier teams.
Saturday will be quite the test as Arkansas State comes to town boasting five conference titles in the last decade. Even with CCU’s early-season success, the Chants know this weekend is when the real season starts.
“The past two games those were big when it was that week but those games are in the past,” said CCU defensive lineman CJ Brewer. "Now we start conference play with Arkansas State and it’s the biggest game of our career because it’s the next one. We’re ready to go out there and let these guys know and let the world know we’re here to have fun and play football.”
“The guys that have been here know how challenging this league is and what you have to do to win," said CCU head coach Jamey Chadwell. "There’s a motivation and hunger that our guys have and they understand that we’ve got to continue to play and try to get better. Those two games were great, but this is what matters. The rest of the games that we have here are going to determine whether or not we have an opportunity to be a bowl or championship type team.”
Kickoff for Saturday’s game is at noon and will broadcast nationally on ESPN2.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.