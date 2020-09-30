Authorities arrest Murrells Inlet woman in connection with two robberies

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet woman has been arrested by authorities in connection with a pair of robberies.
According to information from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 38-year-old Dawn Allyson Czaikowski is accused of going into a Murrells Inlet Speedway on the night of Sept. 26 and demanding cash from the register while her hand was hidden in her purse as if she had a weapon.
Armed robbery warrants were obtained and GCSO deputies “scoured the community” to locate and arrest the suspect, a press release stated.
Three days later, on Sept. 29, Czaikowski allegedly tricked her way into an elderly woman’s home and demanded money. When the woman refused, the suspect attempted to run off with her purse, authorities said.
“The elderly victim said she struggled to keep the purse, and Czaikowski assaulted her, breaking or dislocating the victim’s finger in the process, as well as ripping her phone cords out of the wall so she could not call 911,” a GCSO press release stated.
Early Wednesday morning, deputies and investigators located the suspect at her home, hiding in a closet, according to law enforcement.
Charges of first-degree assault and battery, first-degree burglary, strong-armed robbery and kidnapping are being sought in connection with the Sept. 29 incident, authorities said.
Czaikowski remains in jail at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
