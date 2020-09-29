72-year-old S.C. woman dies in crossfire; 4 arrested, police say

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 72-year-old woman getting out of her car in Newberry, South Carolina died after being caught in the crossfire between people in two vehicles, authorities said.
Carolyn Sims was able to tell police officers in Newberry that people in a truck and a car were shooting at each other and she was struck Saturday night, Newberry Police Chief Roy McClurkin told our news partner WYFF News.
Sims had a heart attack on the way to a Columbia hospital and died after speaking to officers, McClurkin said.
Terrance Christopher Dukquan Abrams, 22, Kiddiocus Dajohn Johnson, 29, Oshavius Markeis Johnson, 17, and a 16-year-old juvenile have all been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature, police said.
“This was a tragedy that took the life of an innocent victim,” McClurkin said in a statement. “This senseless gun violence must stop.”
