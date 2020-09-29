19-year-old arrested, charged in deadly shooting, robbery in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Authorities arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a man during a robbery last month.
Jermaine McLeod Jr., 19, of Lumberton was taken into custody on Tuesday at the Knights Inn Hotel on Lackey Street.
He is charged with robbery and first-degree murder in the shooting death of Tyron Melton Jr back in August.
Deputies were called to a robbery and shooting on Bunny Trail Road. Before deputies arrived, the victim was taken to the hospital by family members where he later died.
Investigators said that during the robbery, Melton’s white four door 2011 Mercedes Benz E350 was stolen and later recovered.
McLeod is at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond on the murder charge. He was given a $250,000 bond for the remaining charges.
The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted in the investigation.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is continuing its investigation into the robbery and shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3100.
