Upstate city council approves racial equity resolution

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - The Spartanburg City Council on Monday passed a resolution acknowledging and apologizing for past systematic racism in the city.
According to NBC affiliate WYFF in Greenville, “Healing, Reconciling, and Unity. A Pathway to a More Equitable Spartanburg,” passed unanimously.
Mayor Junie White read the beginning of the Healing, Reconciling and Unity resolution.
“Inequities born from racism of any kind unacceptably disadvantage specific individuals and communities,” read Erica Brown, of District 6.
Each of the council members took turns reading parts of the document.
“We desire Spartanburg to be a place where all are welcome and treated with empathy, respect, fairness and trust,” read Ruth Littlejohn, of District 3.
The city acknowledged racism in some city policies in the 1950s and 60s that hurt some city residents in housing, employment and individual rights.
“And is sorry for the racial injustices and the long-lasting inequities that have resulted from those policies,” read Meghan Smith, of District 1.
It pledged to continue to make changes for the better on how the city operates.
