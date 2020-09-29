The Trump Store opens in Myrtle Beach and Conway

When the carnival closes, the Trump Stores open.
On Sept. 18, Marion County resident and carnival owner Katie Wilson opened up the Trump Store on Conway’s Main Street next to Donzelle’s Restaurant, according to WMBF’s news partners at My Horry News.
On Sunday, she opened up her other location in Myrtle Beach at 2115 Highway 501 in the building that used to house North American Title Loans.
Wilson, a supporter of President Donald Trump, owns B&K Carnivals. But when COVID-19 put an end to large crowds, she had to figure out something else to do in the meantime.
“A bunch of my other carnival friends, this is what we came up with to make do while we’re not able to work,” Wilson said, adding that other carnival operators she works with are opening up stores in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee and Panama City, Florida.
The store features Trump flags, face masks, snow globes, golf balls, posters, signs, and socks, to name a few, sourced from multiple suppliers around the Southeast. Flags and masks have been the best sellers, Wilson said.
“The main thing is flags,” she said. “A lot of people buy the flags.”
