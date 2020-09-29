Traffic stop leads to three arrests and multiple charges

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - During a routine traffic stop of a van traveling north on Joe Brown Highway South in Tabor City by a Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy on September 25, the driver provided false information and identification.
Concerning behavior by the three occupants of the van led to a search by a K-9 that revealed drug paraphernalia and large quantities of schedule I and schedule II drugs. Several bags were found in the rear of the van in which deputies found multiple identifications, social security cards, cell phones, laptops and a large quantity of USB drives.
The two men and one woman, who were heading to Myrtle Beach from New Jersey, were arrested and face multiple charges.
Jose G. Salazar, 49, of New York was charged with Felony Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Citation for Providing Fictitious Information to an Officer, and a Citation for having No Operators License. He received a $60,000.00 secured bond.
Bruno M. Ferreira, 33, of New Jersey was charged with Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance. He received a $60,000.00 secured bond.
Cristine Somerville, 34, of New York was charged with two counts of Felony Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and one count of Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She received a $50,000.00 secured bond.
The investigation is ongoing and further examination of the evidence collected may lead to further charges.
