Police: Three teens in custody after Laurinburg shooting leads to chase, crash

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – A shooting at a Laurinburg apartment complex led to a high-speed chase and crash, according to the police department.
Officers were called on Tuesday to the Scottish Winds Apartments on Plaza Road in reference to shots being fired in the area.
Several apartments and vehicles at the apartment complex were damaged during the shooting. No one inside the apartments or bystanders were hurt by the gunfire.
Police saw a vehicle matching the description provided and tried to stop the car, but they said the suspect drove off.
Officers said there was a high-speed chase which ended when the vehicle crashed into a canal near Charlotte Street and Highway 401 Service Road.
Police took a 16-year-old, 17-year-old and 18-year-old Ernez Austin into custody. They were taken to the hospital after suffering minor injuries in the crash, but authorities said they have since been released.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending against the three teenagers which include discharging firearm into occupied property and discharging firearm in city limits.
The two juveniles will be transported to a juvenile facility.
