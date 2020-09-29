Police: Body found in pond around 65th Ave. North in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have responded after a body was found in a pond in Myrtle Beach Tuesday, law enforcement said.
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said officers were dispatched to the 6500 block of Hawthorne Lane around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
When officers arrived, they said they found a deceased person in the pond.
According to law enforcement, it is too early to say if foul play is involved. Stay with WMBF News for more information as it comes in.
