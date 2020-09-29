Plumbing, HVAC company to open new location in Mullins, creating 150 new jobs

MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) – Another company is bringing its operations to Marion County and creating even more jobs for the area.
Rivers Plumbing and Electric, Inc., which provides professional plumbing electric, HVAC, piping and medical gas installation, is opening a new location in Mullins.
The new facility on East Laurel Street will manufacture, store and distribute prefabricated assemblies for construction.
“We are pleased to see that Rivers Plumbing and Electric, Inc. is establishing operations in Mullins and will occupy the former American Lightbulb building. We have had the opportunity to work with Rivers in the past, and we look forward to continuing the relationship and congratulate them on this new endeavor,” said Marion County Administrator Tim Harper.
The $9.1 million investment will create 150 new jobs.
Rivers Plumbing and Electric is expected to be up and running by the first quarter of 2021.
This is the fourth economic announcement for Marion County in the past month. In total, the projects will bring around 400 new jobs to the area.
