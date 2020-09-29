One dead, another injured in Conway shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman was killed and another person was injured in a shooting Monday night in Conway, officials said.
June Wood, city of Conway spokesperson, said police responded to the 1600 block of Suggs Street around 7:30 p.m. for a shots fired call with possible injuries.
The woman was found dead when police arrived at the scene, Wood added.
The other person injured was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.
The investigation is ongoing.
No suspect information has been released.
“The City of Conway is urging the community to please reach out to the police department on the suspect in last night’s incident,” Wood said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Conway police at (843) 248-1790.
