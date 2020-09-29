NBA YoungBoy ‘not guilty,' attorneys say following arrest of 16 on drug, gun charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police say a total of 16 people were arrested on drug and firearm charges in Baton Rouge on Monday, Sept. 28.
Among them was chart-topping rapper, NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden.
Gaulden faces drug possession, drug distribution, felon in possession of a firearm, and stolen firearms charges. Police say all 16 face similar variations of the same charges.
“Kentrell is not guilty of any crimes," the rapper’s attorney, James Manasseh, said in a statement released Tuesday, Sept. 29. "There’s nothing in the report that indicates that he did anything wrong. They arrested several people and there was no indication that he had any guns or drugs on him at the time of the arrest. I ultimately believe he will be found innocent in all of this.”
Earlier this month, the rapper’s sophomore album, Top, earned the No.1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.
In December of 2019, a court-approved music video caused issues with the rapper’s lease, and a judge terminated his probation so he could relocate out of the state.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.