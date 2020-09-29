Horry County Democratic Party, GOP leaders feel confident heading into debate

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Republicans and Democrats don’t agree on much these days, but both the chairs of both parties in Horry County said they’re confident in their candidate for Tuesday’s presidential debate.
Republican Party Chair Dream Perdue said she’s confident in President Donald Trump because she believes he shines in debates.
“He’s a little more seasoned this time around, so I think he will handle Mr. Biden very, very well,” Perdue said.
Democratic Party Chair Don Kohn pointed toward former Vice President Joe Biden’s experience.
“I think that our candidate Joe Biden is ready for it,” Kohn said. “He’s been debating for his entire career.”
Kohn said Tuesday night’s debate between the current president and the former vice president could have an impact on some.
“Debates are always important for people who haven’t decided yet,” he said.
Perdue believes Biden won’t be ready for moderator Chris Wallace’s questions.
“Biden’s going to have to come up with some great answers,” she said. “Not these ‘malarkeys’ and all this stuff. He’s going to have to come up with something a little more substantive than ‘malarkeys’ and all this.”
Kohn is confident Biden will be able to handle anything Trump throws his way.
“We know who Donald Trump is,” Kohn said. “We know what he’s going to do. He’s going to try to get Joe Biden off his game. As long as Joe sticks to what he wants to accomplish, he’s going to be fine, and like I said, because of all his experience, I don’t think he’s going to be affected by anything that Trump might do.”
Tuesday's debate starts at 9 p.m.
