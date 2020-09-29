Homicide investigation underway after shooting victim found during crash in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A crash turned into a homicide investigation in Lumberton Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to a head-on crash just before 2 p.m. on Martin Luther King Drive near Starlight Drive.
They said a Ford Focus driven by Andre Vereen crossed the center line and hit a Ford van. The driver of the van was not hurt in the wreck.
During the investigation into the crash, officers discovered the Vereen had been shot in the upper body.
He was rushed to Southeastern Regional Medical Center where he later died.
An investigation is now underway into the shooting.
At this time, authorities have not been able to determine where the shooting took place and have few leads.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detectives Layton Bartley or Frank Durden at 910-671-3845.
