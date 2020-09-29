Hey Eric, Do My Job!: Trying out styling at a hair salon

Hey Eric! Do my Job! -- Hair Styling
By Eric Weisfeld | September 29, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT - Updated September 29 at 4:46 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - She says she’s a beautician, not a magician, and she takes her job very seriously.

So I was surprised when Ramona Hair Studio owner Ramona McCloud challenged me to do her job.

Ready for a shampoo and blowout? Yeah I wasn’t either. It was definitely out of my comfort zone and I feel a bit sorry for my victim ... I mean client, Sally.

And don’t forget, I’m waiting to do your job and I’m up for just about anything, so put me to work!

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.