Former Midway Par 3 golf course reopening as ‘The Aero Club Short Course’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The property near the Myrtle Beach International Airport’s runway that previously housed Midway Par 3 is set to reopen as a new golf course.
Chip Smith, one of Atlantic Golf Management’s owners, said his company has revamped the former course, which has been closed since 2017, and will reopen it on Friday, Oct. 2, as The Aero Club Short Course.
The name was chosen because it’s short for “aeronautics,” the property is still owned by the airport, and the area is the former site of the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, according to Smith.
Smith added the course will feature a fighter jets mural. Other renovations, he said, are a new tee, new greens and additions to the pro shop.
Plus, the course will now sell beer, according to Smith. Hours of operation will be 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., he said.
The course sits on nearly 35 acres of land on U.S. 17 Business that is directly across the airport to the east.
Under Federal Aviation Administration guidelines, all airports are recommended to own land both in front of and behind runways to provide a safety buffer for when planes take off and land. This area is referred to as “runway protection zones.”
The use of the land was limited due to FAA recommendations, meaning, homes, shopping centers, or any other major structures couldn’t be built. Airport officials, however, previously said it could still remain a golf course.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.