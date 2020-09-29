FIRST ALERT: Watching a chance of development in the Caribbean

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While we have had a lull in the tropical activity over the past week, models like the idea of tropical activity picking back up as we begin October. Remember, one of the hot spots we watch for during October is in the Caribbean and that is where the first chance of development looks to take place as we close the door on September and move into October.
That chance of development is a broad area of low pressure is expected to form over the western Caribbean Sea in a few days. Environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for some development thereafter, and a tropical depression could form late this week or this weekend while the system moves slowly west-northwestward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea. That chance of development is at a medium chance at 50% over the next five days.
It’s important to note that this poses no threat to the Carolinas or United States at this time but will need to be monitored over the next five days. The next storm name would be Gamma.
