FIRST ALERT: Tranquil fall forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Generally clear and comfortable weather will settle in through the end of the week.
A strong cold front swept through the area last night and will continue to usher in comfortable fall temperatures for the next several days.
Tonight will be clear and cool with inland temperatures dropping into the middle 50s. Readings along the Grand Strand will drop into the upper 50s.
Thursday will be sunny and mild with a gusty breeze at times. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the upper 70s.
A reinforcing shot of cool weather will arrive late Thursday night and will cool temperatures further. Friday and Saturday will see afternoon temperatures dropping back into the lower 70s. Overnight temperatures will drop well into the 50s with a few 40s possible well inland by Friday night.
A weak area of low pressure off shore may bring more clouds and few showers to the area by late Sunday but no significant rainfall is expected.
